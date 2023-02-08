Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 49.26 million shares of the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) were traded, and its beta was -0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around $1.08 or 133.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.62M. LIXT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -161.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.25% since then. We note from Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.80K.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT has showed a green trend with a performance of 133.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7000 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 271.32% year-to-date, but still up 139.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 250.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.57% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.29%. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Santa Monica Partners LP, with 0.25% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 48388.0 shares worth $36027.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 32745.0 shares worth around $24380.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.