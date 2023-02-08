Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 5.38 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.77M. LGHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -298.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.26% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6750 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.08% year-to-date, but still down -10.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -21.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.89 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.94%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Barclays Plc, with 0.65% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11889.0 shares worth $10105.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.