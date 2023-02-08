Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM).

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) were traded, and its beta was 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.32M. GIGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -89.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.66% since then. We note from GigaMedia Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.37K.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) trade information

Instantly GIGM has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.75% year-to-date, but still up 8.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) is 30.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.80%. GigaMedia Limited earnings are expected to increase by -164.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

GIGM Dividends

GigaMedia Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.56% of GigaMedia Limited shares, and 4.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. GigaMedia Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.75% or 83404.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1957.0 shares worth $3033.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.