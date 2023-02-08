Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO).

In today’s recent session, 2.39 million shares of the Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.29, and it changed around $1.18 or 4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $986.94M. ARGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.56, offering almost -93.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.13% since then. We note from Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.10K.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) trade information

Instantly ARGO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.32 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.31% year-to-date, but still up 5.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) is 9.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) estimates and forecasts

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.49 percent over the past six months and at a -20.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -341.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 160.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $413.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. to make $472.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $528.3 million and $530.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.20%. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 93.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

ARGO Dividends

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 4.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.72% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares, and 89.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.87%. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 3.42 million shares worth $126.17 million.

Voce Capital Management, LLC, with 9.47% or 3.32 million shares worth $122.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $37.94 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $32.62 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.