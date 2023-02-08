Let’s Get Started On The Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.12M. LLAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.69, offering almost -557.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.16% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.23K.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is 39.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 126.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Terran Orbital Corporation to make $31.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.21% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares, and 41.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.29%. Terran Orbital Corporation stock is held by 77 institutions, with Beach Point Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.81% of the shares, which is about 21.81 million shares worth $38.6 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp., with 9.58% or 13.21 million shares worth $60.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.79 million shares worth $3.62 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.