Let’s Get Started On The Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.97, and it changed around $2.85 or 13.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56B. MANU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.24, offering almost -5.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.57% since then. We note from Manchester United plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

Instantly MANU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.50 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 6.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is 3.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Manchester United plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 110.42 percent over the past six months and at a -28.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Manchester United plc to make $175.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $216.85 million and $178.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.80%. Manchester United plc earnings are expected to increase by -700.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.05% per year for the next five years.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.55% of Manchester United plc shares, and 83.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.53%. Manchester United plc stock is held by 111 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.28% of the shares, which is about 11.6 million shares worth $129.04 million.

Lindsell Train Limited, with 19.79% or 10.79 million shares worth $120.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Ariel Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.68 million shares worth $52.05 million, making up 8.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $34.75 million, which represents about 4.74% of the total shares outstanding.