Let’s Discuss The SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ: ICU) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around -$0.43 or -9.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.35M. ICU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost -423.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.95% since then. We note from SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 261.46K.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.25 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.44% year-to-date, but still up 10.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU) is -8.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.71% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora shares, and 67.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 331.84%. SeaStar Medical Holding Corpora stock is held by 52 institutions, with SFMG LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 43888.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.30% or 39040.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1152.0 shares worth $4976.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.