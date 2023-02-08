Leslie’s Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of LESL Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 5.86 million shares of the Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.87, and it changed around -$0.88 or -6.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.64B. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.98, offering almost -70.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.19% since then. We note from Leslie’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Leslie’s Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LESL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leslie’s Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.13 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.41% year-to-date, but still down -16.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is -0.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LESL is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Leslie’s Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.51 percent over the past six months and at a -13.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $470.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Leslie’s Inc. to make $197.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $408.93 million and $165.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.40%.

Leslie’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 05.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.91% of Leslie’s Inc. shares, and 115.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.47%. Leslie’s Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 18.12 million shares worth $275.07 million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with 7.89% or 14.45 million shares worth $219.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.81 million shares worth $159.04 million, making up 5.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 10.16 million shares worth around $154.24 million, which represents about 5.55% of the total shares outstanding.