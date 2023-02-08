LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ: LGVC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.36, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $360.94M. LGVC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.71, offering almost -3.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.02% since then. We note from LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41060.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.35K.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) is 1.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

LGVC Dividends

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.19% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I shares, and 75.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.66%. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock is held by 64 institutions, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 2.04 million shares worth $20.33 million.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC, with 4.69% or 1.24 million shares worth $12.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $1.39 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.11 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.