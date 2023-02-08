Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.75, and it changed around $2.18 or 16.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.19B. KD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.63, offering almost -5.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.65% since then. We note from Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended KD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.98 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.64% year-to-date, but still up 15.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is 25.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KD is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 11.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.40% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Kyndryl Holdings Inc. to make $4.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.29 billion and $4.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.52% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, and 65.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.11%. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is held by 799 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.57% of the shares, which is about 21.7 million shares worth $337.6 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.34% or 18.91 million shares worth $294.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.3 million shares worth $98.04 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.18 million shares worth around $96.23 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.