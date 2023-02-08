Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.67, and it changed around $0.4 or 4.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.03M. KAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1478.00, offering almost -15184.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.61% since then. We note from Kalera Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 561.23K.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.30 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.47% year-to-date, but still up 54.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is 38.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KAL is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.72% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares, and 26.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.14%. Kalera Public Limited Company stock is held by 27 institutions, with DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 1.15 million shares worth $6.78 million.

MAK Capital One LLC, with 2.89% or 0.68 million shares worth $4.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20550.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5152.0 shares worth around $30396.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.