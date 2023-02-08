JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 10.44 million shares of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $143.65, and it changed around $1.73 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.93B. JPM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $159.03, offering almost -10.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.5% since then. We note from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.04 million.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended JPM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.13 for the current quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Instantly JPM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 144.34 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.12% year-to-date, but still up 2.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 4.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JPM is forecast to be at a low of $137.00 and a high of $189.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.62 percent over the past six months and at a 6.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to make $36.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.35 billion and $31.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings are expected to increase by 73.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.99% per year for the next five years.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, and 70.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is held by 4,230 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 269.62 million shares worth $30.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.74% or 197.57 million shares worth $22.25 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 86.49 million shares worth $9.74 billion, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 65.01 million shares worth around $7.32 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.