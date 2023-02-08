IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.37, and it changed around -$1.4 or -6.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.20B. ISEE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.56, offering almost -14.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.59% since then. We note from IVERIC bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

IVERIC bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ISEE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

Instantly ISEE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.56 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still down -9.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is 12.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISEE is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

IVERIC bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.72 percent over the past six months and at a -27.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -73.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%.

ISEE Dividends

IVERIC bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares, and 108.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.18%. IVERIC bio Inc. stock is held by 270 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.40% of the shares, which is about 8.73 million shares worth $84.02 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 6.90% or 8.15 million shares worth $78.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $72.78 million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $32.62 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.