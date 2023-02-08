Is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 16.32 million shares of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.24, and it changed around $1.52 or 5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.65B. ZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.44, offering almost -103.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.98% since then. We note from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.98 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still up 7.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 20.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.00 percent over the past six months and at a 6.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $278.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. to make $297.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $183.76 million and $224.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.70%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 372.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.60% per year for the next five years.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.56% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, and 87.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.53%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is held by 571 institutions, with TA Associates, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.35% of the shares, which is about 45.8 million shares worth $1.52 billion.

Carlyle Group Inc., with 10.33% or 41.67 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.33 million shares worth $276.77 million, making up 2.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 7.77 million shares worth around $323.52 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.