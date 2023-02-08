Is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.24 or 21.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.54M. HARP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.20, offering almost -352.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.93% since then. We note from Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Instantly HARP has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.78% year-to-date, but still up 26.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is 82.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HARP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1067.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.57 percent over the past six months and at a 3.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. to make $5.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.90%.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.68% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 73.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.12%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with BioImpact Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.66% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $6.11 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., with 9.53% or 3.16 million shares worth $6.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $1.42 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.87 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.