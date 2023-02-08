Is CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.67, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.43B. CRSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.95, offering almost -56.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.05% since then. We note from CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CRSP as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.29 for the current quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Instantly CRSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.50 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.94% year-to-date, but still up 9.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 17.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.1 day(s).

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.61 percent over the past six months and at a -296.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to make $7.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.12 million and $12.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.00%.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 08.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, and 72.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.90%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is held by 593 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 8.24 million shares worth $538.3 million.

Capital International Investors, with 5.98% or 4.66 million shares worth $283.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.73 million shares worth $374.5 million, making up 7.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $202.7 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.