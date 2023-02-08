Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were traded, and its beta was 5.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.28, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.39M. ICD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.40, offering almost -72.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.28% since then. We note from Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.40K.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ICD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Instantly ICD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.50 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.89% year-to-date, but still down -2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) is 35.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICD is forecast to be at a low of $4.70 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.99 percent over the past six months and at a 71.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 51.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc. to make $47.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.90%. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.58% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. shares, and 31.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.51%. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with MSD Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 1.67 million shares worth $5.22 million.

Glendon Capital Management, LP, with 4.16% or 0.57 million shares worth $1.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 86020.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.