If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $138.06, and it changed around $5.01 or 3.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.85B. ZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $290.47, offering almost -110.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $99.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.83% since then. We note from Zscaler Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Instantly ZS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 142.41 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.38% year-to-date, but still up 11.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is 32.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZS is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $275.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Zscaler Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.89 percent over the past six months and at a 79.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $344.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Zscaler Inc. to make $358.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.50%. Zscaler Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -43.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 53.36% per year for the next five years.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.53% of Zscaler Inc. shares, and 47.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.60%. Zscaler Inc. stock is held by 904 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 7.78 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.47% or 6.4 million shares worth $956.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $373.11 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $342.38 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.