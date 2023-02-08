If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $146.07, and it changed around $0.93 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $256.04B. ABBV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.91, offering almost -20.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $134.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.2% since then. We note from AbbVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.48 million.

AbbVie Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended ABBV as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. AbbVie Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.57 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

Instantly ABBV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 146.80 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is -9.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABBV is forecast to be at a low of $135.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

AbbVie Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.15 percent over the past six months and at a 8.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect AbbVie Inc. to make $15.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.20%. AbbVie Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 137.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.92% per year for the next five years.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of AbbVie Inc. shares, and 70.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.82%. AbbVie Inc. stock is held by 3,676 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 153.58 million shares worth $23.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.62% or 134.7 million shares worth $20.63 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 52.04 million shares worth $7.97 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 39.11 million shares worth around $5.99 billion, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.