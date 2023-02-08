Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN)â€™s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 12.36 million shares of the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $15.57, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.54B. HBAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.51, offering almost -6.04% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $11.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.05% since then. We note from Huntington Bancshares Incorporatedâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.10 million.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended HBAN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Instantly HBAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.62 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 0.32%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 10.43% year-to-date, but still up 2.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is 6.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HBAN is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have risen 15.68 percent over the past six months and at a 1.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to make $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.65 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 29.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.15% per year for the next five years.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporatedâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 3.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, and 81.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.46%. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is held by 1,164 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.51% of the shares, which is about 165.93 million shares worth $2.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.53% or 137.49 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 42.38 million shares worth $509.81 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 33.13 million shares worth around $398.59 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.