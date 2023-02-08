How To Invest In Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 6.64 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.02, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.49B. GGB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -10.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.38% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.61 million.

Gerdau S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GGB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gerdau S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.42 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.66% year-to-date, but still down -7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is 3.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGB is forecast to be at a low of $5.89 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.84 percent over the past six months and at a -8.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gerdau S.A. to make $3.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.7 billion and $4.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%. Gerdau S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 553.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.52% per year for the next five years.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.64 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 11.64% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares, and 22.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.36%. Gerdau S.A. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.70% of the shares, which is about 88.19 million shares worth $378.33 million.

Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, with 1.91% or 21.91 million shares worth $93.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 42.72 million shares worth $193.11 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 22.68 million shares worth around $102.54 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.