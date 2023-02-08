Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Shares Might Go Down -72.56% This Year

In today’s recent session, 6.49 million shares of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.06, and it changed around -$0.24 or -5.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.59M. HOTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.74, offering almost -903.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.71% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.43K.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HOTH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.34 for the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.30 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.92% year-to-date, but still down -18.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is -37.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOTH is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -712.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.75% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.47%.