Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.84B. HLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -5.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.73% since then. We note from Haleon plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 million.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.19 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.94% year-to-date, but still up 1.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 3.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.44, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -134.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLN is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 50.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.41% of Haleon plc shares, and 6.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.29%. Haleon plc stock is held by 619 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 73.37 million shares worth $590.96 million.

FMR, LLC, with 0.49% or 22.8 million shares worth $183.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 63.92 million shares worth $514.86 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $68.48 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.