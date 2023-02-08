GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 6.95 million shares of the GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.34, and it changed around $0.29 or 9.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $171.64M. GLYC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -7.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.73% since then. We note from GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 876.36K.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Instantly GLYC has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.23% year-to-date, but still up 14.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is 18.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.69 day(s).

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

GlycoMimetics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 279.55 percent over the past six months and at a 26.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -94.00%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.80%.

GLYC Dividends

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares, and 54.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.65%. GlycoMimetics Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.21% of the shares, which is about 9.54 million shares worth $5.71 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 17.34% or 9.09 million shares worth $5.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.