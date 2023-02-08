GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.04M. GOVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.30, offering almost -362.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.01% since then. We note from GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

GeoVax Labs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOVX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9799 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.08% year-to-date, but still up 3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 32.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOVX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -760.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -222.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

GeoVax Labs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.59 percent over the past six months and at a 75.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -74.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30k and $165k respectively.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 13.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, and 9.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.97%. GeoVax Labs Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 1.36 million shares worth $1.13 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.20% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 91154.0 shares worth around $75666.0, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.