Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around -$0.14 or -7.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.73M. GENE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -47.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.08% since then. We note from Genetic Technologies Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Instantly GENE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.27% year-to-date, but still up 79.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) is 77.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GENE is forecast to be at a low of $25.65 and a high of $25.65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1473.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1473.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares, and 1.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.44%. Genetic Technologies Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 52329.0 shares worth $61115.0.

Old Mission Capital, LLC, with 0.22% or 33499.0 shares worth $39123.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2511.0 shares worth $3000.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.