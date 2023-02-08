Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI)

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.78M. ASTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -1599.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.83% since then. We note from Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.69K.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Instantly ASTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.97% year-to-date, but still down -16.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) is -22.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300000000.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 100.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTI is forecast to be at a low of $300000000.00 and a high of $300000000.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28301886692.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28301886692.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.01% of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.