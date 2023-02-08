Future Outlook And Super Micro Computer Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.48, and it changed around $3.5 or 4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.21B. SMCI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.22, offering almost -11.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.1% since then. We note from Super Micro Computer Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SMCI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.27 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.12% year-to-date, but still up 7.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 0.84% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMCI is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -104.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Super Micro Computer Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.90 percent over the past six months and at a 89.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 337.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 158.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Super Micro Computer Inc. to make $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.70%. Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 154.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.51% of Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, and 73.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.86%. Super Micro Computer Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 4.61 million shares worth $186.18 million.

Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc., with 9.13% or 4.55 million shares worth $183.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $52.38 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $44.95 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.