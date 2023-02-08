Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Xponential Fitness Inc. Stocks (NYSE: XPOF)

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.24, and it changed around -$3.6 or -12.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. XPOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.59, offering almost -17.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.8% since then. We note from Xponential Fitness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 259.77K.

Xponential Fitness Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XPOF as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xponential Fitness Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) trade information

Instantly XPOF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.59 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.71% year-to-date, but still down -12.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) is -7.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPOF is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) estimates and forecasts

Xponential Fitness Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.58 percent over the past six months and at a 107.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 145.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 181.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Xponential Fitness Inc. to make $58.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.87 million and $49.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.80%.

XPOF Dividends

Xponential Fitness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.59% of Xponential Fitness Inc. shares, and 85.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.86%. Xponential Fitness Inc. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Driehaus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.72% of the shares, which is about 2.1 million shares worth $26.37 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 6.42% or 1.75 million shares worth $21.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $27.07 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $5.27 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.