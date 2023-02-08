Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among The Williams Companies Inc. Stocks (NYSE: WMB)

In the last trading session, 8.53 million shares of the The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.11, and it changed around $0.41 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.27B. WMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.97, offering almost -18.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.87% since then. We note from The Williams Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 million.

The Williams Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WMB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Instantly WMB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.44 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.40% year-to-date, but still down -0.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is -1.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMB is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

The Williams Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.05 percent over the past six months and at a 20.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Williams Companies Inc. to make $3.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.20%. The Williams Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 626.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.30% per year for the next five years.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.79. It is important to note, however, that the 5.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of The Williams Companies Inc. shares, and 87.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.79%. The Williams Companies Inc. stock is held by 1,468 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.27% of the shares, which is about 125.18 million shares worth $3.91 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.01% or 122.02 million shares worth $3.81 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 35.88 million shares worth $1.12 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 35.14 million shares worth around $1.01 billion, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.