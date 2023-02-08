Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $441.06M. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.68, offering almost -194.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.38% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.91% year-to-date, but still up 14.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is 51.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.73 percent over the past six months and at a -58.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc. to make $4.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.48 million and $2.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.50%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -319.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.37% of Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, and 39.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.98%. Aeva Technologies Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.43% of the shares, which is about 27.1 million shares worth $84.83 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.48% or 18.49 million shares worth $57.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $10.98 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $9.53 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.