Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.80, and it changed around $1.8 or 20.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. EXAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.99, offering almost -112.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.13% since then. We note from Exscientia plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.18K.

Exscientia plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXAI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exscientia plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Instantly EXAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.52 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.63% year-to-date, but still up 53.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is 77.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.96 day(s).

Exscientia plc (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Exscientia plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.74 percent over the past six months and at a 42.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -287.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Exscientia plc to make $12.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.8 million and $5.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 128.80%.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.22% of Exscientia plc shares, and 22.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.61%. Exscientia plc stock is held by 52 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $61.87 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 3.98% or 4.87 million shares worth $53.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $5.22 million, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Trust held roughly 61571.0 shares worth around $0.67 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.