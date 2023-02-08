Evolus Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of EOLS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.66 million shares of the Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.25, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $531.69M. EOLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.34, offering almost -55.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.62% since then. We note from Evolus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.51K.

Evolus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EOLS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evolus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.82 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.17% year-to-date, but still down -10.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is 18.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EOLS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) estimates and forecasts

Evolus Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.54 percent over the past six months and at a -25.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Evolus Inc. to make $42.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.00%. Evolus Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.50% per year for the next five years.

EOLS Dividends

Evolus Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.20% of Evolus Inc. shares, and 48.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.18%. Evolus Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with First Manhattan Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.19% of the shares, which is about 4.03 million shares worth $46.81 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 6.48% or 3.63 million shares worth $42.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $12.78 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $6.5 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.