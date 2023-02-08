Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.15 or -12.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.78M. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -215.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.0% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 million.

Elys Game Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELYS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 292.86% year-to-date, but still up 61.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 188.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELYS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Elys Game Technology Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.76 percent over the past six months and at a 67.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Elys Game Technology Corp. to make $14.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.23 million and $11.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 17.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.03% of Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, and 9.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.03%. Elys Game Technology Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.44% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $1.66 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.52% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 28916.0 shares worth $21256.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11486.0 shares worth around $8443.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.