Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 4.42 million shares of the Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.45, and it changed around -$3.52 or -7.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.55B. DT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.55, offering almost -11.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.84% since then. We note from Dynatrace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Dynatrace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended DT as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.00 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is 20.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DT is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Dynatrace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.11 percent over the past six months and at a 22.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $272.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Dynatrace Inc. to make $285.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 130.90%. Dynatrace Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.01% per year for the next five years.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Dynatrace Inc. shares, and 96.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.35%. Dynatrace Inc. stock is held by 587 institutions, with Thoma Bravo, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 29.34% of the shares, which is about 84.3 million shares worth $3.32 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.51% or 18.7 million shares worth $737.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.9 million shares worth $232.86 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.85 million shares worth around $203.67 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.