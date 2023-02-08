Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Share Price Might Move Down By -25.57%

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.82, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56B. DCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.02, offering almost -32.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.65% since then. We note from Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended DCT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Instantly DCT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.99 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) is -1.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.84 percent over the past six months and at a 36.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies Inc. to make $81.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 32.30% per year for the next five years.

DCT Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.98% of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares, and 78.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.83%. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Accenture PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.89% of the shares, which is about 21.07 million shares worth $249.69 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 12.63% or 16.74 million shares worth $248.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.09 million shares worth $149.9 million, making up 7.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $66.04 million, which represents about 3.35% of the total shares outstanding.