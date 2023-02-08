Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.06 or -18.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.24M. DGLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.22, offering almost -306.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Digital Ally Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.32K.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

Instantly DGLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3793 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.06% year-to-date, but still down -6.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is 24.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -900.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 110.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Digital Ally Inc. to make $14.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.20%. Digital Ally Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 517.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 21.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.56% of Digital Ally Inc. shares, and 9.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.80%.