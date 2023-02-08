Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.68, and it changed around -$0.84 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.44B. DQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.18, offering almost -80.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.55% since then. We note from Daqo New Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Daqo New Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $7.02 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Instantly DQ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.14 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.54% year-to-date, but still down -10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is 7.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DQ is forecast to be at a low of $42.40 and a high of $102.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Daqo New Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.38 percent over the past six months and at a 175.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 269.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 173.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Daqo New Energy Corp. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $395.55 million and $1.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 190.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.20%.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.52% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, and 58.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.92%. Daqo New Energy Corp. stock is held by 401 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 5.93 million shares worth $423.1 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 4.51% or 3.36 million shares worth $240.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $96.21 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $73.87 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.