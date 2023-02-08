Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 88.48 million shares of the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have been traded, and its beta is 4.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.58 or 112.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.63M. CELZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.14, offering almost -367.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.0% since then. We note from Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 188.80K.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 112.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 189.11% year-to-date, but still up 111.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is 162.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 388.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. to make $310k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 355.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares, and 15.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.94%. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 50.73% of the shares, which is about 1.24 million shares worth $0.93 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 3.62% or 88889.0 shares worth $66666.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 61050.0 shares worth $45787.0, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 24240.0 shares worth around $18180.0, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.