Could Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.00, and it changed around -$2.54 or -7.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. PERI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.16, offering almost -13.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.06% since then. We note from Perion Network Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.56K.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Instantly PERI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.16 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.53% year-to-date, but still down -7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is 8.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Perion Network Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.96 percent over the past six months and at a 120.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $205 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. to make $140.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $157.97 million and $125.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.80%.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.56% of Perion Network Ltd. shares, and 49.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.19%. Perion Network Ltd. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 3.82 million shares worth $118.65 million.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd., with 4.32% or 1.92 million shares worth $59.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $26.52 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $16.05 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.