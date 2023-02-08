Could OceanPal Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.91 million shares of the OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38M. OP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.60, offering almost -1366.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.83% since then. We note from OceanPal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 622.13K.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Instantly OP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.11% year-to-date, but still up 23.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is 9.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 33.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 33.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of OceanPal Inc. shares, and 3.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.04%. OceanPal Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Veriti Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation, with 0.22% or 65855.0 shares worth $31646.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.