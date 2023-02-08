Could Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MCHP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 6.39 million shares of the Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.52, and it changed around $2.05 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.14B. MCHP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.76, offering almost -1.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.21% since then. We note from Microchip Technology Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Instantly MCHP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.76 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.16% year-to-date, but still up 11.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is 18.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.03 percent over the past six months and at a 28.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated to make $2.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.30%. Microchip Technology Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 75.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.80% per year for the next five years.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.31. It is important to note, however, that the 1.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, and 96.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.08%. Microchip Technology Incorporated stock is held by 1,344 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.78% of the shares, which is about 65.11 million shares worth $3.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.01% or 44.23 million shares worth $2.57 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 19.98 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.33 million shares worth around $948.36 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.