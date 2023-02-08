Could Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.99, and it changed around -$7.03 or -9.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.72B. BKH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.95, offering almost -26.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.67% since then. We note from Black Hills Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.53K.

Black Hills Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BKH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Black Hills Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) trade information

Instantly BKH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.98 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.03% year-to-date, but still down -11.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is -10.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKH is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) estimates and forecasts

Black Hills Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.00 percent over the past six months and at a 1.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $413.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Black Hills Corporation to make $354.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $380.6 million and $562.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -36.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.70%. Black Hills Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 2.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.40% per year for the next five years.

BKH Dividends

Black Hills Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Black Hills Corporation shares, and 90.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.03%. Black Hills Corporation stock is held by 455 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.77% of the shares, which is about 10.87 million shares worth $791.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.52% or 6.82 million shares worth $496.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $241.36 million, making up 5.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $139.14 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.