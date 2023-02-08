Could Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.98 million shares of the Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.61, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.16B. BAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.70, offering almost -96.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.17% since then. We note from Baxter International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Instantly BAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.23 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is -5.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Baxter International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.61 percent over the past six months and at a -1.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Baxter International Inc. to make $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.51 billion and $3.68 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.50%. Baxter International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.29% per year for the next five years.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Baxter International Inc. shares, and 88.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.88%. Baxter International Inc. stock is held by 1,435 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.29% of the shares, which is about 61.89 million shares worth $3.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.10% or 40.79 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 16.58 million shares worth $972.37 million, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14.82 million shares worth around $952.11 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.