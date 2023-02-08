Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.12, and it changed around $0.37 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $986.73M. COLL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.22, offering almost -7.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.07% since then. We note from Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.69K.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended COLL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) trade information

Instantly COLL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.10 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is -1.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COLL is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) estimates and forecasts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.21 percent over the past six months and at a 1,147.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -159.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. to make $124.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $84.89 million and $27.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 355.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 143.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.55% per year for the next five years.

COLL Dividends

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, and 110.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.11%. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.56% of the shares, which is about 5.65 million shares worth $100.14 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 9.55% or 3.26 million shares worth $57.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $40.0 million, making up 7.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $23.82 million, which represents about 3.94% of the total shares outstanding.