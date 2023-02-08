Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.39, and it changed around -$0.36 or -4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.49M. CDLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.41, offering almost -893.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.64% since then. We note from Cardlytics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.65K.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.12 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.85% year-to-date, but still down -1.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is 58.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.07 day(s).

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Cardlytics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.18 percent over the past six months and at a -58.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cardlytics Inc. to make $99.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.30%. Cardlytics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -96.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.90% per year for the next five years.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.71% of Cardlytics Inc. shares, and 95.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.38%. Cardlytics Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.47% of the shares, which is about 5.42 million shares worth $120.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.00% or 2.96 million shares worth $66.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $20.14 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $17.35 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.