Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 7.61 million shares of the Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.66, and it changed around -$17.7 or -26.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.56B. CPRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.37, offering almost -48.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.17% since then. We note from Capri Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Instantly CPRI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -26.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.25 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.11% year-to-date, but still down -28.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is -20.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Capri Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.14 percent over the past six months and at a 10.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 0.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%. Capri Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 10.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.41% of Capri Holdings Limited shares, and 92.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.60%. Capri Holdings Limited stock is held by 529 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.01% of the shares, which is about 21.43 million shares worth $878.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.01% or 14.29 million shares worth $586.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.35 million shares worth $178.3 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $197.53 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.