Can Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.98, and it changed around $1.61 or 7.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.01B. ZWS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.82, offering almost -53.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.18% since then. We note from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZWS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) trade information

Instantly ZWS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.10 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.38% year-to-date, but still up 8.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) is 8.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZWS is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) estimates and forecasts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.31 percent over the past six months and at a -4.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $357.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation to make $363.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $232.3 million and $242.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 39.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

ZWS Dividends

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation shares, and 75.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.93%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stock is held by 346 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.39% of the shares, which is about 11.36 million shares worth $309.46 million.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc, with 5.68% or 10.09 million shares worth $274.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.33 million shares worth $117.91 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $105.43 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.