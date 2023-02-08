Can Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 8.06 million shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) were traded, and its beta was 2.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.49, and it changed around $0.33 or 4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38B. KOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.48, offering almost -13.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.39% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.95 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.77% year-to-date, but still down -5.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 20.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.16 percent over the past six months and at a 1,816.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 81.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.80% per year for the next five years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.14% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, and 93.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.15%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is held by 318 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 67.97 million shares worth $420.71 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.42% or 33.83 million shares worth $209.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 17.58 million shares worth $124.26 million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 13.81 million shares worth around $71.38 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.