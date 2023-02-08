Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.24, and it changed around -$1.15 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50B. CALX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.44, offering almost -51.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.35% since then. We note from Calix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 689.07K.

Calix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CALX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) trade information

Instantly CALX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.90 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) is -26.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

Calix Inc. (CALX) estimates and forecasts

Calix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.84 percent over the past six months and at a 8.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $238.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Calix Inc. to make $236.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $176.42 million and $184.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.50%. Calix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 550.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CALX Dividends

Calix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.54% of Calix Inc. shares, and 84.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.10%. Calix Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.41% of the shares, which is about 7.47 million shares worth $254.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.25% or 5.4 million shares worth $184.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $101.17 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $55.28 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.